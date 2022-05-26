KERNERSVILLE — Someone riding a moped died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Wednesday, the Kernersville Police Department said.
No information about the moped rider was released, including the person’s name, age or gender.
Little information about the wreck was released except that it happened sometime on Wednesday in the 1300 block of N.C. 66 south, which is a commercial area north of Interstate 40. Police did not say what kind of vehicle hit the moped.
The moped rider was taken by Forsyth County EMS to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where the person was pronounced dead, the police press release said.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
The Kernersville Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the collision, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call MPO A. Harmel.
This was Kernersville’s first traffic fatality of the year.
