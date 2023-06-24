HIGH POINT — At-large High Point City Councilman Britt Moore said Friday that he will seek reelection to a fifth term this year
Moore said he will once again run for one of the two council seats that are elected citywide. He said he wants to serve another term to continue the city’s current policy direction and help guide the response to national economic and political forces, like the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I want to be a part of the council team that will see these and many other projects and programs to fruition,” he said. “In challenging times, High Point’s future is bright. I will say, the main reason for this is her citizens. We have innovative, creative, caring and generous people who do great things everyday.”
Candidate filing for municipal races, which are nonpartisan, opens July 7. Primaries will be held Oct. 10, and the general election is Nov. 7. All eight council seats, as well as the mayor’s position, will be on the ballot for four-year terms.
First elected in 2010, Moore is the second candidate to announce an at-large run in this year’s council races.
The first was Sam Carr, a first-time candidate who is a recent graduate of High Point University.
Councilman Tyrone Johnson, the other at-large incumbent representative, plans to run for the Ward 2 seat this year.
Moore touts the growth that’s occurred over the past four years, including the arrival of the Carolina Core FC soccer team, residential and industrial development in north High Point and elsewhere, improvements to City Lake Park, and state and federal projects, like the new highway interchange at U.S. 29/70 and S. Main Street and a $19.8 million greenway and streetscape grant.
“There are many challenging and exciting things happening in High Point that offer great opportunities for the future,” he said. “Economic development is strong throughout our city.”
In addition, Moore touts the city’s financial condition and strong bond ratings, praising the city’s fiscal management, as well as its public safety personnel, who are “doing an outstanding job in a very difficult environment.”
He said, “City staff is a solid group of leaders with a positive vision for High Point’s future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.