HIGH POINT — No one in the furniture industry expected the boom in business that began in late 2020 to continue as long as it did, but the slowdown that began earlier this year is hurting, and companies may need to prepare for it continuing, according to a recent report.
The latest “Furniture Insights” report from the Smith Leonard accounting and consulting firm in High Point said that companies the firm surveyed reported that orders in October were down 30% overall compared to October 2021, although it said comparisons to 2021 might be misleading because of how much business was booming then. Only 12% of those surveyed did not report a drop in orders.
“What we are hearing and seeing from our surveys is that the residential furniture industry is probably already in a recession that likely began during the third quarter of 2022,” the report said.
To some extent, the large backlogs that built up during the boom as production and shipping couldn’t keep up with the rapid clip of new orders is helping some companies weather the slowdown, but others already have seen their backlogs drop to pre-pandemic levels, it said.
“We realize no one wants to think about people cuts as hard as they have been to find, but it is at least time to give that some thought,” the report said.
Citing evidence that demand for big-ticket items has slipped, the report said companies need to plan for continued slow business in the near-term.
“We wish we could tell you how much and how long, but that is for each company to decide,” it said.
One bit of good news in the report was that shipments were up in October for 70% of those surveyed, and total shipments for the first 10 months of the year were up 5% compared to the same period in 2021.
