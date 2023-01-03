HIGH POINT — No one in the furniture industry expected the boom in business that began in late 2020 to continue as long as it did, but the slowdown that began earlier this year is hurting, and companies may need to prepare for it continuing, according to a recent report.

The latest “Furniture Insights” report from the Smith Leonard accounting and consulting firm in High Point said that companies the firm surveyed reported that orders in October were down 30% overall compared to October 2021, although it said comparisons to 2021 might be misleading because of how much business was booming then. Only 12% of those surveyed did not report a drop in orders.

Trending Videos