HIGH POINT — Advocates for the High Point Market expect their financial support from the state to continue as Gov. Roy Cooper and state legislators craft a new budget.
High Point Market Authority President Tom Conley said he anticipates $4 million in recurring funds to be appropriated for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
“We are not asking for more money,” Conley told The High Point Enterprise. “We are pretty confident that they won’t take any money away. We don’t see any change in the money we are receiving. We have been pretty well blessed.”
The governor presented his nearly $31 billion state budget proposal last month. Republican leaders of the N.C. General Assembly are putting together their proposed spending plan now.
State funding for the Market previously has received bipartisan support. The trade show held each spring and fall is the world’s largest home furnishings market and the largest-single economic event in North Carolina each year.
The state appropriation for the Market is divided into two uses. Conely said $1.7 million is ticketed for transportation services to shuttle tens of thousands of marketgoers to and from the showroom district downtown. Another $2.3 million is for promotion and marketing of the trade show nationally and globally.
State support for the trade show dates from 20 years ago, when the High Point Market Authority was formed in reaction to the then-upstart Las Vegas Market. The Las Vegas Market backers made no secret of their intentions to eclipse High Point as the premier industry trade show, and High Point and North Carolina leaders countered by bolstering services and amenities at the High Point Market.
The bill that led to the creation of the High Point Market Authority and prompted state financial support of the trade show was passed in the 2001 session of the General Assembly.
The threat from the Las Vegas Market to supersede High Point as the top home furnishings trade show faded a little more than a decade ago. Conley said he believes there are two main reasons that state support of the Market has continued since then.
“I think the sophistication of the legislature has been really appreciated by us,” Conley said. “We have made the case that we are fighting global competition in home furnishings trade shows.”
Also, studies of the wide-ranging economic impact of the High Point Market have emphasized the importance of the trade show to the state, Conley said. A Duke University study estimated High Point Market’s annual economic impact at $6.73 billion.
“We have proven to the state our value as an economic driver,” he said. “Our pitch to the state has been to see us as an investment because of the return on the investment coming to the state, county and city. It far exceeds the money that they give us on an annual basis.”
The fall High Point Market will take place Oct. 22-26, with Premarket set for Sept. 12-13.
