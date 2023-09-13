HIGH POINT — The donors to the campaigns of High Point mayor candidates include local business and education leaders, as well as elected officials.
According to recent campaign finance filings, former Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras gave $1,500 to the campaign of Cyril Jefferson, while Victor Jones landed a $500 contribution from fellow City Councilman Wesley Hudson.
Jefferson and Jones — both incumbent council members — are running against each other to succeed Mayor Jay Wagner, who is not seeking reelection.
Their campaign finance disclosure reports show that, through Aug. 29, Jones raised $45,843.49, while Jefferson raised $40,956.11.
They’re part of a four-person field on the Oct. 10 primary ballot. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.
Reports for the other two candidates in the race, Gene Kininmonth and Richard Siddiqui, were not available from the Board of Elections.
Candidates aren’t required to file reports unless they raise at least $1,000 for their campaigns.
Some of Jefferson’s largest campaign contributors include David Congdon, executive chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line ($5,000) and other members of his family, which founded the Thomasville-based trucking and logistics company.
These donors include brothers Matt and Mark Penley, who contributed $6,400 and $5,000, respectively, and Megan Oglesby ($1,000), the executive director of the Congdons’ family foundation.
She and the Penleys are the lead investors in the Carolina Core FC professional soccer team that will begin play in High Point next year.
They are also members of the team’s board of directors, along with Jefferson.
Others associated with the team who donated to his campaign include fellow board member Alex Moore ($1,000), team President Andy Smith ($1,465), Chief Operating Officer Evan Mitz ($1,466) and Chief Revenue Officer Chris Baretta ($150).
Contreras — who served as superintendent from 2016 to 2022 and now leads a nonprofit that advocates for public school districts — gave Jefferson’s campaign $1,000 on July 1 and $500 Aug. 5.
His other contributors include Guilford County Board of Education Chairwoman Deena Hayes ($350); state Rep. Cecil Brockman, a High Point Democrat ($500); former Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Patrick Chapin ($500); real estate and civic leader Ed Price ($500) and the Rev. Frank Thomas, a local pastor and community leader ($500).
Among Jones’ campaign contributors are Gray Angell, the owner of the J.H. Adams Inn in High Point, and his wife, Christina Angell, who each gave $6,000; Eric Dickinson, owner of Efincia Construction in High Point ($3,000); Jon Daly, owner of Daly Seven Hotels in Greensboro ($2,500); Wynnefield Properties President Craig Stone ($2,000); Samuel Johnson, director of Sportscenter Athletic Club in High Point ($1,000); John Long, senior project manager with Ellis Security Systems of High Point ($1,000); David Payne, president of Robert Payne’s Discount Store in High Point ($1,000); Dean Sink, executive chairman of Mickey Truck Bodies ($1,000); Phil Driscoll, a retired American Express executive ($1,000) and Jesse Andrews, owner of Wise Path Group in High Point ($1,000).
Some contributors gave to both campaigns, including High Point University President Nido Qubein, who donated $750 to Jones and $1,000 to Jefferson.
Dr. Lenny Peters, founder of Bethany Medical and Peters Development, donated $2,000 to Jefferson’s campaign and $1,000 to Jones.
Doug Witcher, chairman of High Point insurance firm Smart Choice, contributed $5,400 to each campaign.
