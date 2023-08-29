HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council, in collaboration with Tajia Lagomarsino of Lago’s Luxe Events, will host a Black Artrepreneur Mixer inviting Black artists, creatives and business owners to mix and mingle at Centennial Station.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be music, a cash bar and light refreshments.
Participants should bring their business cards to be entered in a raffle to win a gift card. Two winners will be selected.
Arts council representatives will also provide details about a new artist professional development opportunity being offered with Sabrina Tillman, artist and owner of Gallery On Main. Through the Artful Business Cohort (ABC), artists will learn the ABCs of art and business through this 16-week course designed to uplift and unite emerging marginalized artists in the greater High Point area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.