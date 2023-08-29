HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council, in collaboration with Tajia Lagomarsino of Lago’s Luxe Events, will host a Black Artrepreneur Mixer inviting Black artists, creatives and business owners to mix and mingle at Centennial Station.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be music, a cash bar and light refreshments.