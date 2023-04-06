DAVIDSON COUNTY – A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Thomasville area last week was found Thursday in Pennsylvania with a 28-year-old man, according to law enforcement.
Shania Rose Trail was reported missing by family members on March 29. Investigators determined she had been talking with a man online and agreed to meet him, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said.
“It seems like we are doing this too often, but it’s the times we live in. ... We found out that it was another abduction, and the individual was tracked for several days,” Simmons said.
Through partnerships with local, state and national law enforcement, officials found the girl in Bristol, Pennsylvania, about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Elijah Kennedy, 28, of Pennsylvania, has been charged with felony child abduction and felonious restraint.
Sgt. David Blake of the Davidson County Criminal Investigation Unit said that even though the girl initially may have left with Kennedy voluntarily, as a minor she is not legally capable of giving consent.
“A 15-, 14-, 13-year-old child cannot leave with an adult without the permission of their parent, that is abduction. The grooming these kids face online, the coercion is definitely equivalent to use of force in the eyes of the law,” Blake said.
Simmons said Richard Childress Racing donated use of its corporate jet to allow officers to travel to Pennsylvania to collect the teenager, and she was expected to be back in Davidson County by the end of Thursday.
