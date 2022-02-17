HIGH POINT — Local minority and women-owned businesses that are looking to grow will have access to an infusion of capital thanks to a bank with a major presence in High Point.
Pinnacle Financial Partners is committing $3 million to a nontraditional lending program to be used throughout the state, with $200,000 of the gift earmarked for Thrive High Point.
Bryle Henderson Hatch, executive director of the initiative, said the money will be available for businesses registered with the program that seek loans.
“It’s a pretty awesome opportunity,” he said.
The $3 million is going to a Community Development Financial Institution, or CDFI fund, which is a federal program that offers financial assistance to low-income and underserved communities.
It’s to be used primarily in North Carolina markets served by Pinnacle, which include the Triad, Charlotte and Raleigh, according to Rick Callicutt, chairman of the Carolinas and Virginia region for the bank.
The fund is administered by the National Institute of Minority Economic Development of Durham.
“This is a capital investment in them to give them the opportunity to lend,” Callicutt said. “We said, ‘We’ll do this, but we want you to reserve $200,000 specifically for Thrive High Point.’ ”
Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce launched the initiative last year to provide coaching and counseling services for startups and existing companies that face disadvantages in access to resources, capital, support and training.
The program is staffed by Hatch at the Congdon Yards campus.
It was seeded with a $500,000 gift from High Point University and a $100,000 grant from the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
BHP Chamber President and CEO Patrick Chapin said the initiative was the brainchild of HPU President Nido Qubein, City Councilman Cyril Jefferson and the Rev. Frank Thomas.
“It is wonderful to see the seeds planted by them continue to bear fruit,” Chapin said. “Pinnacle, who is truly committed to supporting the community, has once again stepped up in a very big way and we greatly appreciate it.”
Hatch said his goals for his clients are to help them develop solid business plans so that they can tap CDFI funding.
“We’re working with these businesses to make sure that they’re bankable,” he said.
