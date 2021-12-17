HIGH POINT — A minivan with five children inside struck a power pole at a major intersection in south High Point, knocking out electricity in nearby parts of the city.
About 4:20 p.m. Thursday on Fairfield Road near S. Main Street, a woman driving a 2004 Toyota Sienna minivan was turning from a parking lot onto Fairfield, but during the turn the driver went off the roadway to the right, struck a utility pole guide wire and went down a small embankment into the parking lot of BBQ Joe’s restaurant, where it went under the front of a 28-foot pup trailer, according to the High Point Police Department.
The woman, whose name was not released, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. Firefighters had to work to extract her from the wreckage, and she was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, police said.
The five children in the minivan either weren’t hurt or had minor injuries. They were transported to Baptist Medical Center.
When the minivan hit the guide wire, it shattered the utility pole it was attached to, which knocked out power to more than 1,300 customers. It took crews several hours to replace the pole and restore power.
The cause of the crash is being investigated and no charges had been filed as of Friday morning.
