TRIAD — Four area students will receive scholarships from a nonprofit that offers assistance to those in need in Forsyth and Davidson counties.
Winston-Salem-based Sunnyside Ministry announced it has awarded scholarships to Tyler Black, Nathaniel Gregg, Edith Carmona-Chavez and Chloe Star Williamson.
The scholarship is awarded to recent high school graduates who show a propensity for giving back to their communities. Students must reside or attend school in the Sunnyside Ministry service area of southern Forsyth and northern Davidson counties and demonstrate a financial need.
Black and Gregg are receiving four-year scholarships of $900 per semester. Black is a 2022 graduate of North Davidson High School and plans to attend N.C. State University and major in computer engineering. Gregg, also a 2022 graduate of North Davidson, plans to attend N.C. State and major in computer science.
Carmona-Chavez and Williamson were awarded two-year scholarships ranging from $500 to $900 per semester.
Carmona-Chavez is a 2022 graduate of Forsyth Technical Community College, earning an associate degree in applied science, human services. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina and major in social work. Williamson, a 2022 graduate of Oak Grove High School, plans to attend Davidson-Davie Community College to pursue an associate in science transfer degree, then transfer to a four-year university to earn a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and nutrition.
The four students also received a one-time gift card of $800 to buy textbooks, supplies or a laptop once they arrive on campus.
