TRIAD – A minister with ties to High Point has been acquitted of criminal charges stemming from a 2020 confrontation in Alamance County during which people at an early voting rally were doused with pepper spray by law enforcement officers.

Days before the 2020 election, the Graham Police Department and Alamance County Sheriff’s Department made national headlines when officers sprayed tear gas and pepper spray directly in the faces of people at the rally, and others, including the family of George Floyd. Sheriff Terry Johnson ordered the crowd to disperse and soon began arresting people.

