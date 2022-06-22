TRIAD — The American Heart Association, UnitedHealthcare and Bank of America have awarded community health mini-grants totaling more than $90,000 to 11 community organizations that are working to improve heart health among the Triad’s most at-risk populations.
Sixty applications were submitted for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to support heart health policies and systems and environment changes, with a specific focus on health equity and nutrition security.
The mini-grants were awarded to:
• Cobblestone Farmers Market.
• Gabor Farms.
• High Point LEAP’s “LEAP2Feed” program.
• Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation.
• Out of the Garden Project.
• The Salvation Army of Greensboro’s Center of Hope Hunger Relief.
• SHARE Cooperative of Winston-Salem.
• St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church’s Good Samaritan Food Pantry.
• United Way of Forsyth County.
• Wake Forest University Health Sciences, Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity, Men of Color Health Symposium.
• YWCA of High Point’s diabetes intervention program.
