TRIAD — The American Heart Association, UnitedHealthcare and Bank of America have awarded community health mini-grants totaling more than $90,000 to 11 community organizations that are working to improve heart health among the Triad’s most at-risk populations.

Sixty applications were submitted for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to support heart health policies and systems and environment changes, with a specific focus on health equity and nutrition security.

The mini-grants were awarded to:

• Cobblestone Farmers Market.

• Gabor Farms.

• High Point LEAP’s “LEAP2Feed” program.

• Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation.

• Out of the Garden Project.

• The Salvation Army of Greensboro’s Center of Hope Hunger Relief.

• SHARE Cooperative of Winston-Salem.

• St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church’s Good Samaritan Food Pantry.

• United Way of Forsyth County.

• Wake Forest University Health Sciences, Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity, Men of Color Health Symposium.

• YWCA of High Point’s diabetes intervention program.

