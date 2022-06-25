HIGH POINT — Local business and community leaders have come together in an effort to curb the violence in the city by revamping midnight basketball to give young people a safe option for nighttime activities.
The program will return to the city of High Point’s Morehead Recreation Center at 101 Price St. in an effort to counter the uptick in violence and killings in High Point.
The event kicks off with a free block party and concert from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the center. Performers include Borne, Trezure, Cesar Oviedo Combo, Natalie Lucas and Casey Ballser, with special guests DJMC and Jaresse. Along with live music, there will be food and activities for all ages.
Following Saturday’s party, there will be a Teenage Enrichment Week at Morehead from 6 to 10 p.m. from Monday through Friday next week. Youth will hear from business and community leaders on topics such as career development, video production, gaming, entrepreneurship and obtaining a degree.
Graphic artist and designer DRLToons! is co-organizing the event. He first got involved with the program in 2003 while assisting the High Point Police Department with T-shirt designs.
Among the groups involved are the nonprofit The Mind Group, the city of High Point, Hayden-Harman Foundation, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Manna Church, High Point Collaborative, the Welfare Reform Liaison Project, Ehphex Media and Aksion Graphics.
For more information call 336-307-6332 or email hpcballhawgs@gmai.com.
