HIGH POINT — Middle College at GTCC-High Point seniors stepped up to receive their high school diplomas on Thursday during commencement exercises at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The graduates are:
Tarteal Addam, Shaheer Ahmed, Briana Berry, Emily Carr, Ja’Bril Caldwell, Destiny Cotton, Daniel DeSalvo, John Eller, Jessica Graff-Townsend, Lucas Hackstall, Hassan Hajmusa, Jessica Houston, Azhar Khan, Suleman Khan;
Umer Khan, Yatimba Kodi, Sky Little, Jaylin Lopez Centeno, Orlando Lopez-Garcia, Assamaou Mahamane, Jalen McCall, Abdulrahman Mohamed, Halimo Mohamed, Ashgan Mustafa, Marco Olivares-Martinez, Ayman Osman, Chantia Parker, Hailey Paul;
Adora Perry, Lenon Polvo Betancourt, Wahhab Rasheed, Nybehna Ret, Quincy Robertson, Avery Rosenbluth, Jessica Saavedra, Lamaratou Seydou, Jeremy Sinouanthavsouk, Kayla Spruill, Onyae Stewart, Rafael Venegas, Tania Wallace, Clara Wilson, Samyyra Wright and Austin Yenni.
