RANDOLPH COUNTY — Mickey Truck Bodies is expanding into Randolph County to support the growth of its business.
The High Point company recently purchased a vacant 17,280-square-foot building at 6099 Prospect St. just south of the city that it will renovate and seek to put into production in January, CEO Matt Sink said.
It will be used to support a van body manufacturing operation the company is establishing at 1135 Foust Ave. in High Point and will include chassis preparation and finishing work as well.
The Randolph building, on 9.7 acres just outside the Trinity city limits, has been vacant for about seven years.
According to the Randolph County Economic Development Corp., the company expects to invest $353,630 in building upfits and renovations and $135,000 in machinery and equipment, and is committed to creating 20 jobs at the facility that will pay an average annual wage of $52,000.
“Like lots of manufacturing companies, sales are very strong, and we have growth opportunities across all categories,” Sink said. “But like everybody else, we’re also working through supply-chain issues right now.”
Mickey Truck Bodies, which manufactures all-aluminum truck bodies and trailers for several industries, including food and beverage, vending and emergency services, was founded in 1904 in High Point, where it’s headquartered on Trinity Avenue.
It has about 320 full-time employees in the Triad and plans to add 62 more, including through the expansion in Randolph and at the Foust Avenue property, a former D.S. Miller Inc. facility it bought in 2019.
The company has been using part of this 55,280-square-foot building to make composite panels and is preparing the remainder for the van body manufacturing operation in a $719,366 project that will create 25 jobs.
The N.C. Department of Commerce announced this week that the company has been approved for state building reuse grants of $100,000 and $175,000 to assist with the projects in High Point and Randolph, respectively.
“We want to have both of these operational for January 2022,” Sink said. “So we have pretty rapid projects going here to get up and running for next year’s production goals.”
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531.
