HIGH POINT — Metal Works of High Point owner and President Jonathan Hall confirmed Wednesday that the company is moving forward with an expansion.
It plans to start repairs next week to its newly acquired building at 1245 Hickory Chapel Road that will eventually house a powder-coating line and assembly space to support its metal-fabricating business, Hall said.
The goal of the expansion is to streamline and expedite the process of transforming sheet metal into finished products.
Roof repairs are planned first, followed by structural improvements to the building to support the new operation, which is expected to be running by September.
The company, whose employment rolls typically hover in the 50 to 60 range, plans to create 20 positions as part of the expansion.
About half of the jobs will support the fabrication side of the business, as Hall said the company will need more welders and machine operators.
The new facility, a 37,000-square-foot building that was purchased for $1.27 million on June 2, will include painters, material handlers and other positions.
Metal Works specializes primarily in fabricating sheet metal for the contract furniture, appliance, telecommunications and power-generation industries, among others.
