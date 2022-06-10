HIGH POINT — Metal Works of High Point has purchased a building to accommodate a proposed expansion.
Last week, its owners bought a 6-acre property at 1245 Hickory Chapel Road that includes a 37,000-square-foot building for $1.27 million from A&E Properties of High Point, according to the deed for the transaction.
The owners could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The company, a metal manufacturer located at 918 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, plans to use the newly acquired building for an expansion of its business that would create 20 new jobs, according to information presented at a City Council public hearing in May.
Vice President Elizabeth Hall said then that the Hickory Chapel Road building would allow the company to add in-house powder-coating capabilities and expand its assembly capacity.
She said the company has 52 full-time employees and specializes primarily in fabricating sheet metal for various industries.
The new jobs would be full-time and pay more than the average annual Guilford County wage of about $54,000, she said.
The Hickory Chapel Road building requires about $1.5 million of repairs and upgrades, including a new roof and new decking, Hall said. A building permit for the roof project was issued by the city May 25.
The council last month authorized $75,000 of building upfit incentives for Metal Works of High Point.
The company is also seeking a $100,000 building reuse grant from the state to assist with upfits to the newly acquired building.
Grant awards are expected to be announced next week.
