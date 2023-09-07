HIGH POINT — Mental Health Associates of the Triad has hired its replacement for longtime Executive Director Ellen Cochran.
The new director will be Eric Foushee, a health care executive with more than 20 years of experience in both nonprofit and for-profit health care settings. His start date is Oct. 2, Cochran said.
“Eric’s education and experience are an excellent fit for the agency,” Cochran said. “He understands business, but also mental health trends in North Carolina. I am leaving things in very capable hands.”
Most recently, Foushee has worked as an independent health care consultant for Sheppard Pratt Solutions, which provides consulting for behavioral health care services.
Foushee holds a doctor of business administration degree from North Central University (2019), a master’s degree in health care administration and business administration from the University of Central Florida (2009), and a bachelor’s degree in health services administration from East Carolina University (2004).
He currently serves on the American Hospital Association’s Board of Governance and the board of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals.
Cochran, who became executive director in 1998, announced in March that she’ll retire at the end of the year. During her 25 years at the helm, the agency has grown from two staff members to 14. Also, as programming expanded through the years, the agency that once operated out of an approximately 1,400-square-foot office now occupies an 11,000-square-foot facility on Mill Avenue.
