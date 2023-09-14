HPTNWS-09-15-23 DRUG ARRESTS WEB IMAGE

Donnell D. Adkins and Raeqwon Turner

HIGH POINT — Two men from Salisbury were arrested on drug charges this week after they ran from a car during a traffic stop.

A High Point Police Department officer stopped a black Nissan Versa about 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of S. Main Street because of a registration violation. There were three men in the car, and none had an ID. All three told the officer who they were, and he went back to his patrol car to confirm the information.