HIGH POINT — Police released few details Monday about two people who died in a murder-suicide at a house in east High Point this past Friday, but 911 calls indicate it involved two adult brothers.
The names of the deceased hadn’t been released Monday.
The shootings happened just after 4 p.m. Friday at a house in the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. High Point Police Department officers found two people killed.
A woman inside the house called 911 twice about a confrontation between two brothers, according to recordings of the calls.
In a one-minute call, the woman told an emergency dispatcher that one brother was threatening to shoot the other. During the call, the men can be heard arguing.
In a second call one minute later that lasted 17 minutes, the woman was clearly distraught and said one of the men shot and killed his brother in a bedroom.
“Oh, my God, Lord no,” the woman said.
After the initial flurry of gunshots the woman said she didn’t hear any further noise in the bedroom where the shooting happened.
During the call the woman opened a sliding glass door to let an officer into the house.
The Spring Garden Circle shooting was the seventh homicide this year in High Point.
It was the second murder-suicide in the city this year. On Jan. 7 Robert Crayton Jr. shot and killed his wife and three of his children at a house in north High Point before shooting and killing himself.
Police ask that anyone with information about Friday’s shootings call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
