KERNERSVILLE — A special Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in Kernersville.
The featured speaker will be U.S. Army Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Bob Dees, who has served for 31 years in many leadership roles, retiring as assistant division commander for operations of the 101st Airborne Division. A national speaker, Dees currently serves as CEO of the National Center for Healthy Veterans and focuses on the veteran suicide epidemic.
The ceremony will also feature color guards, pipes and drums, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities to honor all veterans, past and present.
The Carolina Field of Honor is the largest memorial to honor veterans on the East Coast outside of Washington, D.C. The memorial opened in 2014, and more than 3,500 veterans are enshrined at the monument. The monument was constructed by the War Memorial Foundation Board, which is planning Monday’s ceremony.
The ceremony and parking are free, and lawn chairs are encouraged. The event will be held rain or shine.
For directions or further information, visit www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
