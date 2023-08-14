A Thomasville woman should be sent to federal prison for at least eight years for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol and trying to hide her tracks afterward, prosecutors say in a new court filing.
The 63-page sentencing memorandum filed on Saturday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., also makes the case that Laura Lee Steele is “arguably the most culpable” of the five members of the Oath Keepers militia who were convicted at trial in March because she is a former High Point Police Department officer.
“As someone who spent a career in law enforcement, she was in a better position than most to appreciate the grave dangers posed by her conduct and the conduct of her co-conspirators on January 6,” the memo argues. “Despite a career that provided her opportunities to develop good judgment, she ignored that judgment — to the detriment of this community and to the country.”
Although Steele did not figure as prominently as others in the description of events in the indictments of Oath Keepers members, the sentencing memo paints her as an enthusiastic participant. In fact, it says that Steele was the one who pushed her brother, Graydon Young, to join the group even though Steele herself did not join until later.
Just two days before Jan. 6, Young shared with Steele a “Call to Action” email from Rhodes to all Oath Keepers, ordering them to Washington on Jan. 6 “prepare[d] to do whatever must be done to honor our oaths to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
“Steele followed that order,” the memo says. “Anyone of reasonable mind would know the wrongfulness of joining a mob of criminals, let alone someone who had once sworn an oath to defend against them.”
The memo also says that Young testified that after he and Steele returned to her home in Thomasville, they “promptly burned all of their gear they wore inside the Capitol, including Young’s helmet, both of their tactical vests, and their Oath Keepers shirts … ‘to destroy the trail of evidence of what we had participated in.’”
Steele was convicted in March of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent members of Congress from discharging their duties, destruction of government property, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, obstructing officers during a civil disorder and tampering with documents or materials.
The memo argues that Steele and four other Oath Keepers members convicted along with her, who were all in a group that forced its way into the Capitol, should be sentenced to 97-121 months – roughly eight to 10 years – in prison.
