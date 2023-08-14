Laura Steele

Investigators did not find the hat and clothing Laura Steele was wearing at the Capitol. Her brother, Graydon Young, testified that he and Steele burned all that they had worn that day.

 U.S. DISTRICT COURT FILE IMAGE

A Thomasville woman should be sent to federal prison for at least eight years for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol and trying to hide her tracks afterward, prosecutors say in a new court filing.

The 63-page sentencing memorandum filed on Saturday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., also makes the case that Laura Lee Steele is “arguably the most culpable” of the five members of the Oath Keepers militia who were convicted at trial in March because she is a former High Point Police Department officer.