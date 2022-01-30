HIGH POINT
Back in 2014, nearly half a century after The Collegiates had played their last gig, Fred Amos had this crazy idea.
“Let’s get the band back together,” proposed Amos, a lifelong High Pointer who played keyboards for the 1960s beach music band. “I’ve still got some left in me. Let’s have some fun.”
It seemed nutty. A group of 60-something men reliving their teenage glory days as an in-demand beach band? After all those years? Really?
Yes, really. That’s how much Amos loved beach music … and how much he missed making music.
Fellow band members have been reminiscing this week about Amos, 73, who died a week ago today from COVID-19 complications. A Celebration of Life service will be held this afternoon in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service.
“When Fred left the (original) band, he went to work for his family’s business, but he never got the music out of his system,” recalled Collegiates vocalist Mike DiFoggio. “So it was his idea to get the band back together.”
The idea may have seemed crazy, but it worked. Since the summer of 2014, The Collegiates — performing the same ’60s beach music they fell in love with all those decades ago — have become well-known in High Point, playing numerous benefits and raising tens of thousands of dollars for worthy causes.
Those fundraisers, by the way, were Amos’ idea, too.
“He called it giving back,” DiFoggio said.
“At first, we didn’t think about playing for anybody — we were just going to practice and have fun, because most of us hadn’t played in 50 years. But then we felt like we were getting good enough to play in front of people, and Fred started talking about fundraisers. He said it would be good to give back. Since then, we’ve helped raise close to $200,000 in various fundraisers.”
Organizations such as Hospice of the Piedmont, Community Clinic of High Point and Mental Health Associates of the Triad have benefited from having The Collegiates perform at their fundraising events.
Amos’ death last weekend shocked his bandmates, creating a void in the group — and in their lives — that they’re not sure can be filled. According to DiFoggio, they’ll get together in a couple weeks to discuss the band’s future, but for now they just want to focus on remembering the good times.
“It’s just unbelievable — I can’t take it all in right now,” said Danny Pierce, another original band member. “We just kept waiting for him to get better, and it didn’t happen.”
Pierce, who also performs with the Part Time Party Time Band, said that, aside from his family, music was Amos’ life.
“It was Fred’s everything,” Pierce said. “He loved the music, and he was so excited to be a part of that again.”
The Collegiates formed in the mid-1960s, just another group of teenage guys in a band, but their music — largely Carolina beach music — resonated with audiences. They played at countless fraternity and sorority parties throughout the Carolinas and Virginia, and became the house band at the Castaways nightclub in Greensboro, where they performed with the likes of the Drifters, the Tams, the Platters and other well-known artists.
DiFoggio remembered that Amos initially played guitar for the band, but when the group’s keyboardist left, Amos switched to keyboards instead.
“He was self-taught — he just picked it up on his own,” DiFoggio said. “He had a great ear musically.”
Though Amos later developed an affinity for the Eagles country-rock band, beach music was always his first love.
“If you rode in his car, the radio was on beach music,” DiFoggio said. “If you went to his house, you heard beach music. If you went to his office, you heard beach music. He was just eaten up with it.”
But it had to be Carolina beach music.
“I remember somebody one time saying to Fred, ‘Oh, well I like the Beach Boys,’ and that really ruffled his feathers,” DiFoggio said with a chuckle. “Fred said, ‘The Beach Boys are not beach music.’ He just let the guy have it.”
Amos’ memorial service today will include not only a few hymns of the faith, but also some of Amos’ favorite beach tunes, including “I’m Gonna Miss You” by the Artistics, “So Much In Love” by the Tymes and “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King.
The Collegiates won’t play at the service, but they will sit together and — at the family’s request — wear the flowery shirts they wear for performances, a tribute Amos likely would appreciate.
“I don’t think we could play and get all the way through it anyway,” DiFoggio said. “This has hit us all pretty hard.”

