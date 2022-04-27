HIGH POINT — Organizers of Stock and Grain Assembly, a food hall next to Truist Point stadium, announced Tuesday that Melrose Coffee will open at the upcoming venue.
The business, which offers coffees, loose leaf teas and pastries, is the seventh confirmed vendor that will have a presence at the food hall, which has not announced an official opening date other than at some point this spring.
Alongside husband Mo Ali, Melrose Coffee co-owner Christine Yom said in a news release about the High Point location that their “mission is to provide great coffee to High Point University students and local businesses as a way to bring High Point together and continue to help grow the community.”
The couple is originally from Los Angeles and opened the first Triad location for Melrose Coffee in Winston-Salem last fall.
The menu will include items such as their signature blueberry lavender latte and a vanilla rose latte, as well as butterfly lemon spritz and blooming flower teas.
The other announced vendors include Biscuits Brisket & Beer, Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop, Yumi Sushi, Damn Good Dogs and two bars, Bevelry and Cahoots. More vendors will be announced soon, according to the release.
