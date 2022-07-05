TRIAD — Work is progressing at the sites of two major economic development projects that will create thousands of new jobs in the Piedmont Triad and may transform the regional economy for decades to come.
Grading and site work are moving ahead at the Toyota Motor Corp. electric car battery manufacturing factory at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite and the Boom Supersonic aircraft plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
At the megasite in northeast Randolph County, crews are in the process of moving 23 million tons of dirt, soil and blasted rock, Toyota officials tell The High Point Enterprise.
Grading operations are taking place 22 hours a day with two shifts, seven days a week. The remaining earthwork will continue during the next 16 months.
Development of the site is progressing on schedule, company officials say. By the end of this year, the first steel should be installed as construction of the complex starts.
Toyota is hiring this year for key positions, such as executives, managers, maintenance and quality control. Hiring for production and administrative roles will begin in 2023, Toyota officials say.
This past December, Toyota picked the megasite in northeast Randolph County for the $1.29 billion production facility, which will be the largest-single investment in an economic development project in state history.
Toyota plans to employ 1,750 workers and have four production lines capable of delivering enough lithium-ion batteries for 200,000 vehicles each year beginning in 2025.
At the Boom Supersonic site, grading also is taking place.
Crews for Boom Supersonic began site preparation for the footprint of the plant two months ago, said PTIA Executive Director Kevin Baker.
“But in actuality, we have been speculatively grading that general area for years in order to be prepared for an opportunity like this,” Baker told The Enterprise.
Construction on the building will start in the fall of this year, he said.
This past January, Colorado-based Boom Supersonic announced it would build its aircraft manufacturing plant at PTIA to develop a new generation of supersonic commercial passenger jets. The startup company has pledged to create 1,760 jobs and invest $500 million in the project through the end of the decade.
