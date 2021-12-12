RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County Board of Commissioners Chairman Darrell Frye, who was in the initial group recruiting Toyota Motor Corp. to the region, doesn’t shy away from using the word transformational to describe what he sees as the impact of the project for generations to come.
Frye was the kickoff speaker at an event last week where Toyota confirmed speculation that it would build its first North American electric car battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. The $1.29 billion project represents the largest private investment in a single development in state history, and Toyota intends initially to create at least 1,750 jobs. Eventually the factory could grow to a $3 billion investment and 3,875 jobs.
Frye told The High Point Enterprise that securing Toyota and a cutting-edge operation in the automotive industry will pay exponential dividends in the coming decades.
The Toyota plant will transform economic opportunities for breadwinners, especially younger people, Frye said. Toyota will pay an annual average salary of $62,000 compared to Randolph County’s average yearly wage of just below $38,000.
“The multiplier effect of the salaries in the area economy — you can’t even put a number on it,” Frye said.
The region will become part of the foundation for new technology that could transform the auto industry and the way people travel, Frye said.
Gov. Roy Cooper led a bipartisan delegation of state leaders who joined hundreds of people for the ceremony at the megasite, which covers 1,900 acres in northeastern Randolph County near the town of Liberty.
The Toyota factory will tap into a broad base of manufacturing workers in the region and provide opportunities for workers who have been displaced from other industries, said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University.
“It’s a very future-oriented project,” he said. “The electric vehicle industry is just ramping up. This is likely to be something positive long term.”
The association of the Piedmont Triad with a major Toyota expansion gives the region notice worldwide, McCully told The Enterprise.
“It could potentially attract other forms of investment,” he said. “Toyota chose us — so other companies feel more confident to choose this area.”
The recruitment of Toyota involves one of the largest economic incentives packages in North Carolina history. State and local government incentives, tied to Toyota meeting benchmarks, could total at least $553 million during up to a 20-year period based on figures released related to the project.
Then there’s incentives tied to groups, such as $40 million committed to the project by the Golden LEAF Foundation and a land contribution by the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite Foundation as part of a donation with Randolph County to convey 626 acres with an assessed value of $21.8 million.
In turn, proponents of the project say the Toyota factory could grow the state’s economy by at least $9.5 billion over 20 years, increasing to nearly $35 billion over the course of nearly four decades.
The best-case scenario for the Toyota project is that electric car technology becomes more embraced and accepted and the facility continues to expand, said Jeff Sarbaum, senior lecturer in the University of North Carolina at Greensboro School of Economics. The worst-case scenario would have electric vehicles not catch on as projected, leaving demand for batteries not as robust, he said. Or a newer technology could emerge that threatens the pathway of the Toyota initiative.
The specter of worst-case scenarios for major economic development projects raises the example of the Dell Inc. desktop computer manufacturing plant in Winston-Salem, which closed about five years after it opened with fanfare.
When Dell opened its plant in 2005, it was supposed to create 1,500 jobs within five years. Then-Gov. Mike Easley said that Dell “means thousands of jobs are headed to the Piedmont Triad” from the multiplier effect of the development.
Instead, 905 workers lost their jobs after Dell announced the phased-out shutdown of the plant in October 2009. Dell received the largest incentives package in North Carolina at the time, with $243 million from the state and $38 million from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Frye told The Enterprise that he doesn’t see parallels between Dell and Toyota. Dell was manufacturing desktop computers in Winston-Salem as the industry was shifting to laptops and digital devices. Toyota, in contrast, is developing electric vehicles as the automotive industry is at the beginning of gearing up a new technology.
“Toyota has done a lot of research and preparation to get to this point,” Frye said. “I don’t think they made a quick decision. I don’t see this as another Dell.”
Sarbaum told The Enterprise that he believes the worst-case scenario is unlikely for Toyota’s development since electric vehicle interest is rising.
“Quite frankly, I think the train has probably left the station,” he said.
Electric vehicles account for nearly 25% of Toyota’s sales volume, and the company estimates that will increase to 70% by 2030. The megasite plant, formally known as Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, will initially produce batteries for Toyota’s hybrid electric vehicles.
Toyota isn’t the only global automotive manufacturer who has committed to electric vehicles, Sarbaum said.
The Toyota plant will generate $100 million a year in wages, which has broad implications for spinoff benefits, Sarbaum said. The extra income will boost home purchases, big-ticket consumer buys and sales at a cross-section of local businesses.
“If all these workers go out on a lunch break, you’ve got potentially 2,000 workers going out for lunch who weren’t doing that before,” Sarbaum said. “All that adds to the expenditures. Not only does Toyota show up, but there’s an infusion of all these supporting industries. The spillover effect is going to be a lot larger than the dollars just attached to Toyota.”
The Toyota development also gives the Piedmont Triad a new national and global platform.
“In the same way the Research Triangle Park has become a highlight of pharmaceutical technology, there’s the potential for the Triad area to become a leader in EV battery technology,” Sarbaum said. “It could help the region become known for 21st century manufacturing.”
Sarbaum recognizes that there are skeptics who don’t like public dollars going to private businesses through economic incentives or worry that battery technology as a whole could shift from what Toyota envisions now at the plant. But he said trepidation could prolong stagnation.
“If you are not going to do this and you are not going to take this gamble and try this, what’s the alternative?” Sarbaum said. “Is it just to do nothing and know you’ve got high levels of unemployment and underemployment?”
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
