HIGH POINT — Two medical practices will be among the tenants at a pair of office buildings under construction in north High Point.
High Point Pediatrics will move its offices from 404 Westwood Ave. to 1977 Eastchester Drive, according to Mark Lindsay, who is developing the 12,000-square-foot building.
It will also house offices for Lindsay’s real estate and construction companies.
Next to it, the second building will include a new office for Mitchell, Bartlett & Bell Orthodontics of Kernersville.
“They’re very established. They’re expanding to the High Point area,” Lindsay said.
Construction is progressing, despite delays in obtaining materials, he said.
“As soon as we get our trusses in, those buildings will be done in about six or seven weeks,” he said. “We put in some of the curb and guttering (Thursday), and they’re getting ready to pour the slab on building two.”
He’s expecting utility poles to be moved soon to accommodate construction of a turn lane into the site.
Lindsay owns the land and will own both buildings. He said the second building has about 2,900 square feet still available.
He has been active with projects in this area, and is developing a space for a Bruster’s Ice Cream at 1130 Eastchester Drive.
He said the goal is to have it built and open by spring.
“If we get (zoning) approval on Dec. 6, we’re going to start immediately,” he said. “We’ve already got our financing in place. We’ve got our plans in place.”
