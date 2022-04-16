HIGH POINT — A vacant anchor space in a Five Points shopping center will soon get new life when a national chain of primary care medical practices opens an office there.
ChenMed has leased 131 Greensboro Road, with plans to open one of its subsidiaries there, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, according to the High Point Economic Development Corp.
This 17,000-square-foot space within Eastgate Shopping Center has been empty since a Sav-A-Lot grocery store closed in 2018.
Headquartered in Miami, ChenMed operates nearly 100 primary care medical practices in 12 states, according to its website.
The company will invest $1.7 million in upfit construction at the High Point site and create 30 jobs with an average annual salary of $90,339 within its first two years of operation, according to the EDC.
The City Council on Monday will be asked to approve a resolution in support of a $300,000 state building reuse grant for the company to assist with the improvements.
The practice will serve seniors with Medicare Advantage insurance.
The resolution states that ChenMed “is the largest family-owned, physician-led primary care provider serving the neediest and most underserved populations in the United States.”
It will open its High Point office in June, according to Brown Investment Properties of Greensboro, which manages the shopping center.
Other tenants there include Family Dollar, BestWay and Metro by T-Mobile.
