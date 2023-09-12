DAVIDSON COUNTY — A group of local residents and elected officials will meet with a representative of Gov. Roy Cooper’s office today to request clemency for a Davidson County man convicted 43 years ago, when he was 16, of second-degree rape.

Members of Advocates for Charles McNeair will meet with Eric Fletcher, general counsel for the Office of the Governor, in Raleigh on Sept. 12, said Wanda Cox, chairman of the group.