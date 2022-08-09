HIGH POINT — Mike McNair, who oversaw the city of High Point’s affordable housing and neighborhood cleanup efforts for nearly 20 years, has retired as community development director.
City Manager Tasha Logan Ford said McNair’s official departure was Aug. 1. He had led the Community Development and Housing Department as part of the city’s executive team since January 2003.
“I’m hoping he has a successful retirement,” said City Councilman Chris Williams, who worked closely with McNair on several initiatives. “He’s been excellent at things that he helped us with, especially the blight remediation.”
McNair, who could not be reached for comment, came to High Point from Fayetteville, where he was community development and housing manager for that city.
His former department, which has a budget of about $2 million and is allocated 10 full-time positions, administers the U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds the city receives each year.
During McNair’s tenure, the city expanded an initiative to build new homes in the Macedonia neighborhood to other underserved areas.
The city used federal funds to acquire vacant lots and convey them to homebuilders in a venture that’s helped rebuild parts of several low- to moderate-income neighborhoods.
“It’s filled back in a lot of areas where old dilapidated houses stood,” Williams said.
Another successful use of HUD funds under McNair’s watch, he said, has been the city’s partnership with private developer Wynnefield Properties to help finance construction of several multifamily projects.
Williams said McNair’s leadership was key in implementing the council’s 2016 strategic priority of more proactive enforcement of minimum housing and public nuisance code violations throughout the city.
The local codes enforcement division was moved to his department, and, since then, complaints are acted upon more quickly, he said.
Williams said McNair was also integral to the city’s successful implementation of the Operation Inasmuch program, which enlists local nonprofits, business and civic groups and other volunteers working alongside skilled professionals to provide home repairs at no cost to eligible homeowners under the city’s leadership.
The program is typically offered twice a year and has been implemented in neighborhoods like Burns Hill, Washington Street, Highland Mill and Southside.
“Mike got the partners together and helped organize it from its inception in High Point,” Williams said. “It worked like gangbusters because it not only fixed the houses, but it kind of inspired the people around them to clean up their stuff too when they saw their neighbors’ places getting fixed up.”
Logan Ford said the community development director’s position has been advertised and a search for McNair’s replacement is underway. She said Nena Wilson will continue as interim director in the meantime.
