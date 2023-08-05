HIGH POINT — The two members of the High Point City Council running for mayor this year have raised more than $30,000 between them, far outdistancing other incumbents and challengers in fundraising, according to recent campaign finance filings.

Victor Jones has raised $21,445, according to his mid-year campaign finance disclosure report filed with election officials. Jones, making his first bid for mayor, has raised the most of any of the 25 candidates running in this year’s city municipal elections.