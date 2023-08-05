HIGH POINT — The two members of the High Point City Council running for mayor this year have raised more than $30,000 between them, far outdistancing other incumbents and challengers in fundraising, according to recent campaign finance filings.
Victor Jones has raised $21,445, according to his mid-year campaign finance disclosure report filed with election officials. Jones, making his first bid for mayor, has raised the most of any of the 25 candidates running in this year’s city municipal elections.
Among the major donors listed to Jones’ campaign are Dr. Lenny Peters, a physician, leader of Bethany Medical and a business developer, who contributed $1,000. Business executive Lee Moore of High Point donated $1,000, while High Point businessman Mark Norcross donated $500, according to the Jones campaign report.
Cyril Jefferson has raised $9,000 so far dating back to last year, according to his campaign finance reports. Jefferson is making his first bid for mayor in a race for an open seat because Mayor Jay Wagner announced late last month that he won’t seek reelection.
Among the major donors listed to Jefferson’s campaign are Andy Smith and Evan Mitz, executives with the Carolina Core professional soccer club, who gave $1,000 each. Other major donors include Mark Penley of High Point, associated with Old Dominion Freight Line, who contributed $5,000, and Megan Oglesby of High Point, a co-owner of Carolina Core and executive director of the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Foundation, who donated $1,000.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Monica Peters, who is seeking reelection to her seat, leads fundraising among council candidates. She lists $3,250 raised this year in her mid-year report.
Among her main contributors are Dr. Lenny Peters, no relation, who contributed $1,000, and local attorney Tom Terrell, who gave $250.
At-large Councilman Britt Moore, who is seeking reelection to his seat, lists $506 in cash on hand in his mid-year report.
The vast majority of candidates for this fall’s city municipal contests didn’t file mid-year reports because they didn’t raise at least $1,000. Candidates who raise $1,000 or more are required to file a detailed campaign finance report.
The mayor’s race and all City Council contests are competitive this year. High Point voters will go to the polls Oct. 10 in primary races for mayor, at-large City Council and the Ward 1 council seat being vacated by Jefferson because of his bid for mayor.
Jones, Jefferson and political newcomers Gene Kininmonth and Abdul Rashid “Richard” Siddiqui will face off in the mayoral primary, with the top two finishers advancing to the Nov. 7 general election.
Eight candidates are running for the two at-large citywide council seats. Moore is the lone at-large incumbent joined in the race by challengers Dallas Clark, Sam Carr, Amanda Cook, Willie Davis, Kenneth Harper, Orel Henry and Shazia Iqbal. The top four primary vote-getters move onto the general election.
Three challengers — Glenn Chavis, Henry Harris and Vickie McKiver — will square off in the Ward 1 primary with the two top finishers advancing to the general election. Ward 1 covers parts of central and eastern High Point.
The other High Point municipal contests set for the general election are:
• At-large Councilman Tyrone Johnson is switching to the Ward 2 contest against challenger Cody Locklear. The winner will succeed Councilman Chris Williams, who isn’t seeking reelection. Ward 2 covers sections of central, eastern and southeastern High Point.
• Monica Peters faces challenger Rizwan Bahadur in the Ward 3 race. Ward 3 covers the southern and southeastern parts of the city, as well as areas of High Point in Davidson County.
• Councilman Wesley Hudson takes on community advocate and foundation leader Patrick Harman in Ward 4, which covers sections of central and western High Point as well as parts of the city in Davidson County.
• The Ward 5 race pits challengers Tim Andrew, who ran as a Republican candidate for the Guilford County Board of Education last year, against longtime Democratic Party activist Beverly Bard. The winner succeeds Jones because of his bid for mayor. Ward 5 covers the northwestern part of the city including sections in Davidson County.
• Councilman Michael Holmes faces challenger Heather Brooks in Ward 6, which covers north High Point.
The High Point municipal races are nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of a candidate doesn’t appear on the ballot.
