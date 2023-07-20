HIGH POINT — High Point Mayor Jay Wagner said Wednesday that he will not seek reelection to a third term this year.
Speaking at the annual Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce State of the City luncheon, Wagner said he felt he’d accomplished major goals during six years as mayor and five years on the City Council before that, including growing the city’s tax base and downtown revitalization.
“While there’s always more to do, I believe I’ve accomplished my goals,” he said. “I don’t want to be someone who stays around too long. It’s time to pass the torch. I really appreciate and am honored by the opportunity you gave me to serve as mayor.”
Two sitting council members, Cyril Jefferson and Victor Jones, have filed to run for mayor, along with newcomer Abdul Rashid “Richard” Siddiqui. The candidate filing period for city elections ends Friday.
During his remarks at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center at High Point University, Wagner joked that his plans not to run again were the “worst-kept secret in High Point.”
He quipped, “I thought I would throw Cyril and Vic a curve to see the looks on their faces and tell them I was going to run ... for the hills.”
A High Point attorney, Wagner first ran for mayor in 2010, when he lost to longtime incumbent Becky Smothers.
He scored an electoral victory in 2012, winning the Ward 4 City Council seat during a time when he was one of the few elected officials calling for the city to take on a greater role in redeveloping urban core areas.
“I entered public service mainly due to my frustration with the state of my city, and really out of a sense of duty,” he said. “I saw a city that had become stagnant — letting things happen, rather than making things happen.”
His vision of a robust, city-led redevelopment strategy was realized after the 2014 council elections, which brought about a philosophical sea change that led the city to develop Truist Point stadium as part of the creation of a “downtown catalyst” area north of the High Point Market district.
“My vision was comprehensive economic development,” said Wagner, who was first elected mayor in 2017 and reelected in 2019. “I felt we desperately needed quality-of-life amenities necessary to attract and retain talent. I wanted to improve our quality of life as a form of economic development, and downtown revitalization is a big part of the strategy.”
The strategy has paid off, he said, as growth has picked up around the stadium, led by the Congdon Yards campus as well as new residential, retail, hotel, restaurant and office projects, either planned, under development or opened.
During his tenure as mayor, the council has lowered the city’s property tax rate from 67.5 to 61.75 cents per $100 of assessed value.
“This is possible because our efforts to improve our city have caused record new investment,” he said.
The total taxable property value of the 649-acre catalyst area has increased by $268 million in seven years, part of a 33% overall tax base increase citywide during this time.
“I also wanted to make High Point more business-friendly, minimize bureaucratic impediments, streamline permitting and inspections, keep Market strong and support High Point University’s growth,” Wagner said.
He credited the council for sticking to a strategic plan that includes long-term priorities like blight reduction.
“This is an issue we will have to commit our city to year after year after year,” he said. “Crime and blight are symptomatic of one another.”
BHP Chamber presented Wagner with its annual Chamber Hero Award, not only for his leadership as mayor, but for championing many community initiatives and for being a strong supporter of the organization for more than 20 years, said President and CEO Rachel Collins.
“The thing I’m most proud of is High Point’s change in attitude over the last six years,” Wagner said. “Six years ago, the motto could have been, ‘That will never happen here.’ Today, our attitude is, ‘What are we going to do next?’ ”
