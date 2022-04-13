HIGH POINT — High Point’s mayor has endorsed Republican challenger Billy Queen in the crowded field for Guilford County sheriff.
The Queen campaign released Mayor Jay Wagner’s endorsement Wednesday.
“His extensive law enforcement experience sets him apart from the other candidates,” Wagner said in a statement. “Billy grew up in Guilford County and got his start in law enforcement on the High Point Police Department.”
Queen is among six Republicans and three Democrats running for sheriff, a post currently held by first-term Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers.
The primaries will be settled May 17, with the winner from each party advancing to the Nov. 8 general election.
