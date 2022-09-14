HPTNWS-09-14-22 MAYBERRY.jpg

Mayberry Restaurant on W. Lexington Avenue in High Point fully reopened Sept. 9 after kitchen renovations were completed.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Mayberry Restaurant is fully reopened following renovations to its kitchen.

Lunch and dinner service had to be suspended for about a week during the work. Mayberry, at 131 W. Lexington Ave., was able to operate only the ice cream parlor portion of its business during this time, but restaurant service fully resumed on Friday, owner Mike Rankin said.

