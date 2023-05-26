HIGH POINT — Mavis Tires & Brakes has opened its second High Point location at a S. Main Street retail center.
The discount tire dealer redeveloped a 5,895-square-foot former automotive shop at 2607 S. Main St., where it is offering free tire pressure checks as part of its grand opening.
“It is a privilege to be part of the High Point community and provide quality automotive service for our neighbors,” Brian Sisson, senior vice president of retail operations for the chain, said in a news release. “Mavis offers tires and services at the prices customers want, and we are excited to welcome more drivers to our growing family.”
The Millwood, New York-based company has more than 850 stores in 21 states, including 32 in North Carolina.
Its other High Point location opened in 2021 at the Westchester Square shopping center.
The company bought the fourth and last available site in the S. Main Street development, which includes an Aldi grocery store and a Bojangles restaurant across the street from the Walmart shopping center.
The Mavis Tires & Brakes location is next to a Sam’s Xpress Car Wash under construction at 2619 S. Main St.
It will include an automated car wash and six Exxon gas pumps.
