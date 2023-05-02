HIGH POINT — High Point Community Theatre will bring Roald Dahl’s beloved story of an extraordinary young girl to life this week on the High Point Theatre stage in “Matilda the Musical.”
Performances will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the theater, 220 E. Commerce St.
Unloved by her parents, tormented by Headmistress Trunchbull, and armed with a vivid imagination, Matilda finds solace in stacks of library books. With the help of her caring teacher and her newfound friends, Matilda’s magic appears as she dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.
The musical runs about 2½ hours, including intermission, and contains some mild adult language and comedic violence.
Tickets range from $20 to $25 and can be purchased online at www.hpct.net.
Tickets also can be purchased by calling the High Point Theatre box office at 336-887-3001.
There will also be a special pay-what-you-can at the door option at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, which will be the cast’s final dress rehearsal. No playbills will be distributed that night, and seating is first-come-first-served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.