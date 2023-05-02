HPTNWS-05-02-23 MATILDA.jpg

The cast of High Point Community Theatre’s upcoming production of “Matilda the Musical” includes Emma Bertschi as Lavender, from left, Callie Weston as Matilda, and Grayson Humphrey as Bruce.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point Community Theatre will bring Roald Dahl’s beloved story of an extraordinary young girl to life this week on the High Point Theatre stage in “Matilda the Musical.”

Performances will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the theater, 220 E. Commerce St.

Trending Videos