HIGH POINT — City of High Point user fees and utility rates won’t be the only things increasing in the coming months.
Annual salaries for the City Council and mayor will increase 88% and 77%, respectively, come July 1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — City of High Point user fees and utility rates won’t be the only things increasing in the coming months.
Annual salaries for the City Council and mayor will increase 88% and 77%, respectively, come July 1.
The pay raises will be included in the new city budget, which the council adopted by a vote of 9-0 Monday.
The $478.5 million spending plan will be an increase of $14.2 million, or 3.1%.
For the second straight year, the city’s property tax rate will remain at 61.75 cents per $100 of assessed value, meaning that the owner of a $100,000 home will once again have a city tax bill of $617.50.
The raises — from $10,800 to $20,307 for council members and from $15,000 to $26,649 for the mayor — were initiated by the council during a meeting last month and were not in City Manager Tasha Logan Ford’s budget proposal.
Council members cited a need to raise their salaries for the first time since 2008 because they said the demands of the job have increased and they want to bring their pay scale in line with cities of comparable size.
The raises will take effect in an election year, with all eight council seats, as well as the mayor’s post, on the November ballot.
These were the only changes the council made to Logan Ford’s draft budget, which was otherwise enacted as proposed.
It will raise water and sewer rates 4% and will hike monthly garbage and stormwater fees $1 each.
Together, the changes will raise the average customer’s utility bill by $62.22 a year, or $5.18 a month, according to the city.
High Point Electric rates will not change.
The cost of a new garbage, recycling or yard-waste roll-out container will increase from $57 to $70, and a host of user fees will increase for things like parking at city decks, for electric meter tampering or service disconnections, City Lake Park swimming pool rentals and burials at city cemeteries.
The budget includes $5.61 million in new spending related to personnel, with $1.37 million of it allocated for salary raises for police and other positions across the city.
Nearly $2 million is slated to fund 3% average merit pay raises for employees.
The budget adds three new positions, including two in the Electric Utilities Department and one assistant recreation supervisor that will be based out of the newly renovated City Lake Park facilities.
Also included in the budget is a total of $438,000 for 22 outside nonprofit agencies that were awarded grants by the council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.