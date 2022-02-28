GUILFORD COUNTY — Starting today, face masks are no longer mandatory on school buses, the Guilford County Schools announced late Monday afternoon.
The decision came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for public schools and public transportation to say that CDC does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems.
“As a result, GCS will align its school bus protocols with the board’s decision last week to shift school buses to mask optional,” a GCS press release sid.
Students and staff may continue to wear a mask but will not be required to do so.
