HIGH POINT — Many people who showed up Friday morning at the former Oak Hollow Mall for a free COVID-19 mask distribution left angry and frustrated because the event began early and all 10,000 free N95 masks were given away even before the announced start time.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health planned to hold the mask giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center. But people wanting masks began showing up as early as 9 a.m.
So many showed up early that the cars lined up on the loop road around the former mall and toward intersections at Eastchester Drive and University Parkway, formerly Hartley Drive, which began to affect traffic on Eastchester and University.
Guilford County public health officials apologize for the inconvenience, said Kenya Smith Godette, communications manager for the Guilford County Division of Public Health.
“Due to an overwhelming response to the N95 mask giveaway event … , we made the decision to begin earlier than the scheduled time,” she said. “Due to the amount of cars that arrived before the 11 a.m. start time, the line was beginning to impede regular street traffic and posed a number of safety and accessibility concerns.”
Many people who weren’t able to get any masks were visibly upset, some shouting expletives.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health was supposed to hold another free N95 mask giveaway today at the Greensboro Coliseum. But the distribution has been postponed to 2-7 p.m. Monday because of snow forecast for the area last night and this morning.
