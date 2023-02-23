HIGH POINT — Organizers of the High Point Market will seek $4.5 million from state legislators for the upcoming fiscal year, which is $500,000 more than the current appropriation tied to the world’s largest home furnishings trade show.
The reason for seeking the extra money from the N.C. General Assembly for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1, is to counter the loss of one-time coronavirus pandemic relief money that came from the American Rescue Plan Act, High Point Market Authority President Tammy Nagem said.
The authority has received COVID-19 relief money totaling $1.5 million after ARPA passed in 2021, and it had to be spent in a three-year period.
“With that $1.5 million, we were roughly spending about a half a million each fiscal year,” Nagem said. “We would like to have half a million added to our recurring allocation from the state Department of Commerce just to make sure we can continue that level of marketing once the ARPA dollars have been expended.”
Advocates for the trade show have begun meetings and discussions with legislators about funding. The trade show has received bipartisan support since the authority began receiving state appropriations about 20 years ago.
For the current fiscal year the authority receives $2.3 million through the N.C. Department of Commerce to promote the trade show, which is the largest-single economic event in the state annually. The authority gets another $1.7 million through the N.C. Department of Transportation to provide buses that carry marketgoers to and from the downtown showroom district.
The authority’s overall annual budget is $9 million, meaning that state dollars make up an important funding stream, Nagem said.
