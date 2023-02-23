HPTNWS-02-23-23 MARKET.jpg

Marketgoers make their way through the Suites at Market Square during the fall High Point Market in October. Market officials are making their pitch to state legislators for funding for the trade show in the next state budget.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Organizers of the High Point Market will seek $4.5 million from state legislators for the upcoming fiscal year, which is $500,000 more than the current appropriation tied to the world’s largest home furnishings trade show.

The reason for seeking the extra money from the N.C. General Assembly for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1, is to counter the loss of one-time coronavirus pandemic relief money that came from the American Rescue Plan Act, High Point Market Authority President Tammy Nagem said.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos