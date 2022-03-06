HIGH POINT — High Point Market leaders say they have mixed expectations for the upcoming April 2-5 trade show, although preregistration is tracking on par with the fall Market.
Tom Conley, president/CEO of the High Point Market Authority, said he expects the number of buyers to be lower than normal partly because international buyers typically accounted for 10% of buyer attendance before the pandemic interrupted travel two years ago.
Travel restrictions to and from Canada and Mexico have loosened, but international business from Asia, Europe and Australia are still way off. Russia’s recent attack on Ukraine, the lingering COVID pandemic and supply chain issues still weigh heavily, Conley said.
“Our domestic buyer attendance has shifted from a retail majority to a designer majority,” Conley said. “In both cases, COVID and supply chain are impacting preregistration. Recently, while calling those buyers who are regular attendees, we have learned that another contributing factor to ‘not this market’ is the lack of personnel who can be left behind so that the principals may leave and attend Market.”
Some manufacturers who had planned to participate in the Feb. 27-March 1 Premarket could not get new product samples in time to show. Containers remain in short supply for goods coming out of Asia. At least two sponsoring companies opted not to open their doors while others resorted to showing sketches in lieu of product samples.
The Austin Group’s container of furniture arrived only two days before the Premarket, President Vincent Lim said.
“We got everything set up and we saw a good amount of buyers come through,” Lim said. “They seemed pretty excited about new products.”
Heinz Kattenfeld, chief operating officer of furniture showroom 220 Elm, said Premarket drew about 70 retailers who registered and about 30 more walk-in buyers.
“That’s typical of Premarkets we had before COVID,” Kattenfeld said. “This Premarket was fairly normal. I talked with most of our showrooms already, and they have strong appointments lined up for Market. Everyone’s expecting a good April Market turnout.”
Some of the biggest challenges for any company manufacturing in Asia involve getting furniture and accessories here. Rising freight rates and other cost increases over the past two years have resulted in widespread price hikes to retail customers with few manufacturers able to avoid their sting.
“We’ve been seeing price increases for the last couple of Markets and freight rates are astronomical right now,” Lim said. “I think that the customer, unfortunately, is getting a little desensitized to it. Our buyers are starting to actually look at new products and they’re not balking at the price as much as they were the last two Markets.”
Kattenfeld agreed incoming product shipments for Premarket were lower than normal, while prices and freight costs have increased.
“Our manufacturers have so many customer orders that they want to focus on, more so than getting some samples here for their showrooms,” Kattenfeld said. “A lot of the backlogs are pretty healthy in terms of customer orders. Our building is 100% full for Market and we’re looking forward to a good show.”
Some manufacturers who import have gotten their product in for the April Market, and logistics experts are predicting things will loosen more by the end of the year, Conley said. One of the biggest problems he hears from retailers is that nobody knows when products are coming in from importers.
Meanwhile, the home furnishings industry saw an uptick in sales during the pandemic when people were working at home.
“It didn’t just boost sales of home office furniture, it was everything,” Kattenfeld said. “People wanted to create nicer living areas to watch movies and for other things they could do at home.”
When asked what impact lifting the mask mandate had on the recent Premarket, Kattenfeld said most people seemed a lot happier that they didn’t have to wear masks.
Lim agreed everyone was comfortable with it, but added he never heard complaints in the last few Markets since COVID started.
“At least our customers understood this is what we’re doing, put the mask on and take a quick walk through,” Lim said. “Obviously there are people who were relieved to not have to put a mask on because they find it very uncomfortable. I don’t think we had anyone who was feeling negative toward not wearing masks.”
Many Market attendees still have to wear masks to travel on an airplane, Conley noted.
“For some folks, that’s a discouragement,” Conley said.
