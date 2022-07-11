HIGH POINT – The High Point Market and several furnishings exhibitors play a starring role in the newly released episode of an online TV show about design.
The premiere episode for the second season of “Chez Laurence,” which is about environmental-sustainability innovations in the interiors, hospitality, architectural and furnishings industries, was filmed at the October 2021 High Point Market.
Host Laurence Carr, a New York-based interior designer, participated in the High Point Market Authority’s “Sustainability Stories at Center Stage,” staging one of three vignettes showcasing innovations in sustainable furnishings from Currey & Company and Phillips Collection, along with paint from Farrow & Ball, and materials such as Repreve, which is made from recycled plastic.
Current High Point Market exhibitors featured or appearing in this episode are Aloka Home, Cisco Home, Copeland, Crypton, etúHOME, Libeco, Moore & Giles, Rowe Furniture, and the industry association Sustainable Furnishings Council.
The High Point Market, its exhibitors and SFC founding member Susan Inglis also figure into future episodes, which are scheduled for release on EarthxTV each Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and then will be available on demand.
The show can be streamed on the EarthxTV app, AppleTV, Google TV, Roku, Amazon Fire or on the EarthxTV website at https://video.earthxtv.com/shows/chez-laurence.
