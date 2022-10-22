HIGH POINT — High Point Market organizers say early indicators are that attendance is trending upward as the fall trade show starts today.
The number of buying companies preregistered for Market is up 8.4% from October 2021, said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority.
He said he’s hopeful that will translate into actual buyer attendance over the course of Market’s five-day run that is within 10% of fall 2019, the last trade show before the coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s much better than I expected,” Conley said. “Things are looking up. We’re not back to normal — whatever normal is — with the economy, with still having some supply-chain issues. With the uncertainty going forward, I’m not so sure what normal is going to look like.”
The world’s largest home furnishings trade show, Market attracts about 75,000 visitors each spring and fall, contributing more than $6 billion to the local and state economy annually.
Conley said a big contributor to the early numbers is a jump in international buyer preregistration of 41%. International attendance plummeted due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, but has steadily rebounded.
“Canada is a big part of that. We’re seeing more Mexican buyers, and Central and South America is strong,” he said. “I think we’ll have a hard time getting a lot of European buyers here, but those international buyers that have a real strong market for U.S.-made or U.S.-designed product are coming back. So that’s good.”
The Market Authority website lists a total of 1,686 exhibitors, down from a high of almost 2,000 before the pandemic.
“I’m hearing that more and more of the exhibitors who import finally have all of the product — it may have been designed a year or year-and-a-half ago, but they haven’t been able to show it to anybody. So it’s really new product,” Conley said. “And they have full assortments that they’re able to show the buyers, and I think they’re fully confident that they’ll be able to deliver on a timely basis. That’s good news and new news, based on what we’ve seen in the last couple of Markets.”
Showrooms are adding more educational opportunities for designers, which should be another draw.
“I think the idea that people are trying to get back to a full-service experience for their customers is really significant,” he said. “It’s not only having the complete product selection, but being able to impart some business knowledge, as well as product knowledge — those are all critical to the Market experience. And they’re returning.”
