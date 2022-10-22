HPTNWS-10-22-22 MARKET.jpg

A marketgoer strolls through the Suites at Market Square on Friday during the High Point Market, which officially kicks off today and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 26.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point Market organizers say early indicators are that attendance is trending upward as the fall trade show starts today.

The number of buying companies preregistered for Market is up 8.4% from October 2021, said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority.

