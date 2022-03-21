HIGH POINT — The organization that oversees the High Point Market received a top state tourism award Monday for, in part, its efforts to get the state’s single-largest annual economic event back on track after an interruption by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The High Point Market Authority, formed in 2001 as the biannual trade show’s organizing body, won the Esse Quam Videri Award, one of the North Carolina Travel Awards from Visit NC, the state’s tourism marketing office and a division of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. The award was presented during the Visit NC 365 Conference in Durham.
Established in 2019, the award is inspired by the state motto, which translates “to be rather than to seem.” The award recognizes leadership in the development or redevelopment of a tourism asset, with particular emphasis on redevelopment of an area that has struggled economically.
After canceling the spring 2020 Market due to the coronavirus pandemic, the authority took unprecedented steps to implement health and safety measures that allowed trade shows to resume starting in the fall of 2020, said Wit Tuttell, director of Visit North Carolina.
Attendance in October 2020 was down about 60%, officials estimated, but it has climbed the past two Markets, and attendance is projected to be back to normal either this spring or in the fall.
“For the vision, hard work and diligence of the High Point Market Authority, especially in the face of pandemic-related challenges, Visit NC extends its thanks with the Esse Quam Videri Award,” Tuttell said.
A Duke University study in 2018 estimated High Point Market’s annual economic impact at $6.73 billion.
“This award celebrates the substance and spirit of esse quam videri, the achievement of results for the good of the state and the community,” Tuttel said. “High Point Market fulfills this promise with its contributions to the North Carolina economy, the support of 42,000 jobs and the generation of $202 million in state and local tax revenue.”
High Point Market Authority President Tom Conley called it an honor for the market authority’s team to be recognized “for the special effort required during an extraordinary time in the trade show’s history.”
“High Point Market is well-positioned to continue positively impacting North Carolina’s economy, just as it has for the past 113 years,” he said.
Authority Chief Operating Officer Tammy Covington Nagem, who has served on the organization's staff since 2002, accepted the award at the conference.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.