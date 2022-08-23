HIGH POINT – A well-known artist, interior designer and entrepreneur will be the keynote speaker on the opening day of the fall High Point Market in October.
Justina Blakeney, founder and creative director of home decor brand Jungalow, will speak at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. at the High Point Theatre, the High Point Market Authority announced this week. Her presentation, “Bring Good Vibes Home: Justina Blakeney talks business, community, and standing out from the crowd,” will address the philosophy that guides her and what’s next for the Jungalow and Justina Blakeney lifestyle brands, with highlights from her experience in product design, licensing and social media.
