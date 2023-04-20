The High Point Market digital app is now available for downloading to devices which feature the Android mobile operating system, the High Point Market Authority announced.
The app previously has been available for iPhones and iPads.
Developed as a planning tool for High Point Market buyers, the app allows users to search for High Point Market exhibitors by category, price point, style, and by building; browse and select educational, social, and networking events to attend at Market; and save selected events and exhibitor showroom locations to a personalized MyMarket plan.
Buyers may additionally use the built-in map function to navigate the 13 city blocks of the Market trading area.
To learn more, visit https://www.highpointmarket.org/mymarket
