Wounded Marine Redmond Ramos, who had his leg amputated after stepping on an explosive device in Afghanistan, will be the featured speaker at High Point University's annual Veterans Day Celebration next month.

HIGH POINT — High Point University will honor hundreds of men and women who have served the nation at the 12th annual Veterans Day Celebration next month.

The event will be held Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

