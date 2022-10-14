HIGH POINT — High Point University will honor hundreds of men and women who have served the nation at the 12th annual Veterans Day Celebration next month.
The event will be held Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
Among the featured speakers will be Afghanistan War veteran Redmond Ramos, a Navy corpsman who was attached to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines. During his deployment, Ramos stepped on an improvised explosive device while providing cover and support for an injured team member, and as a result his leg had to be amputated.
He’s now a motivational speaker, and he competed on the 29th season of “The Amazing Race,” a popular reality competition on CBS.
Also speaking at the event will be HPU President Nido Qubein and Dean Cain, who starred in “The New Adventures of Superman” and serves as HPU’s actor-in-residence.
The program will include a complimentary breakfast and a patriotic salute and will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans. The N.C. Brass Band and the HPU Chamber Singers will provide music, and HPU students will honor veterans with a celebratory welcome and a special gift.
As is tradition at the annual event, HPU will donate about 100 American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.
Complimentary parking and shuttle service will be provided from the new parking lot at 1315 N. University Parkway, just north of Lexington Avenue. Wheelchair-accessible vans also will be provided. Shuttle service will begin at 7:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.