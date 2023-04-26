HIGH POINT – A local manufacturer of industrial shredding equipment will move its operations from Randolph County to the city to accommodate an expansion, Gov. Roy Cooper's office announced Wednesday morning.

Vecoplan LLC, which opened at 5708 Uwharrie Road in Trinity in 2000, will lease a 94,160-square-foot building constructed by Koury Corp. of Greensboro on a 9.5-acre site at the southeast corner of Gallimore Dairy Road and Chimney Rock Road. It will be the company's new U.S. headquarters, said Jeff Queen, Vecoplan's managing director and chief financial officer.

