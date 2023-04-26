HIGH POINT – A local manufacturer of industrial shredding equipment will move its operations from Randolph County to the city to accommodate an expansion, Gov. Roy Cooper's office announced Wednesday morning.
Vecoplan LLC, which opened at 5708 Uwharrie Road in Trinity in 2000, will lease a 94,160-square-foot building constructed by Koury Corp. of Greensboro on a 9.5-acre site at the southeast corner of Gallimore Dairy Road and Chimney Rock Road. It will be the company's new U.S. headquarters, said Jeff Queen, Vecoplan's managing director and chief financial officer.
“Vecoplan searched nationwide for the perfect location for its U.S. headquarters. High Point came out on top thanks to its available skilled labor, transportation infrastructure and high quality of life,” Queen said in a press release.
High Point Economic Development previously has said Vecoplan would invest nearly $11 million in upfits to the building and new equipment, relocate 90 existing positions and create 51 new jobs, which will include professional positions as well as production employees, paying an average wage of $85,490.
Vecoplan opened in North Carolina in 2000 as the North American headquarters for the German-based company, which manufactures industrial shredding, grinding and recycling machines for various markets, including waste management, wood and plastics, and document shredding.
The new manufacturing facility in High Point will help meet the increased demand of mobile shredding trucks, waste collection trucks, and other recycling and sorting equipment and components.
A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Vecoplan’s expansion. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment.
All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments, and last week the City Council authorized incentives of up to $155,366.
