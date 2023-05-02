HIGH POINT – A High Point man can’t argue that evidence was improperly admitted at his 2019 trial on drug charges because he chose to testify in his own defense about that very evidence, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Robert Lee Lamb Jr. was convicted in October 2019 of felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

