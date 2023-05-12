HIGH POINT — Even among the ardent supporters of The Salvation Army of High Point, Chuck Portaro stood out.
Capt. Ingrid Ljungholm said she has never met anyone more dedicated. He not only came to every meeting of the Salvation Army’s board, he came to every committee meeting, he was the first to answer every email the group sent out, and he came to every event.
“He came to EVERYTHING,” she said. “He was involved in every single project and had strong opinions and was very passionate.”
Portaro, 71, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday.
A 1969 graduate of Ledford High School, Portaro worked for several area companies during his career, most notably with Furnitureland South as director of vendor relations from 1997 until his retirement in 2016, but he had a larger effect on numerous community organizations, from food pantries to the High Point Community Foundation, said Angela Jimenez, CEO of the High Point Housing Authority.
“I can’t think of any organization he didn’t try to help somehow,” she said.
Jimenez’s first encounter with Portaro came several years ago after The Enterprise ran a story about the housing authority needing a bus to take children to the Boys and Girls Clubs and to events.
“I didn’t know him, but he called me and asked what we needed,” she said.
Thanks to Portaro’s help, the housing authority eventually got two buses.
Paul Lessard, president of the High Point Community Foundation, said that Portaro “had one of the biggest hearts in High Point.”
“Chuck may be one of the most giving guys I’ve ever been involved with. … He’s a guy who made a big difference in the community,” Lessard said. “He was not only a dear friend but an integral part of the community foundation. … Chuck Portaro will be a man who will be truly missed in this town.”
“He was an angel for our city,” she said.
